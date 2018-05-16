Aero Peppermint Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg 252G

Product Description
- A mint flavoured milk chocolate egg with two bags of Aero peppermint (Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles).
- Visit AERO's Facebook page
- https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate
- AERO's website
- http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/
- Good to remember…
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan
- AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Feel the bubbles ®
- AERO Mint Bubbles Egg is a smooth peppermint flavoured chocolate egg with 2 bags of uplifting little balls of peppermint-flavoured AERO bubbles. What makes AERO so deliciously special? It's the chocolate bubbles that are designed to melt effortlessly in your mouth. AERO is a much-loved chocolate worldwide and is renowned for its unique bubbly texture.
- In 1935, Rowntree's launched AERO Mint into the UK, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. During the First and Second World Wars, Rowntree's was unable to produce pure milk chocolate bars due to the rationing of milk, and so the production of AERO came to a temporary halt. However, AERO was re-introduced in 1950 and first featured on TV in 1955, with the caption ‘The milk chocolate that's different'.
- As AERO continued to thrive, new flavour variations and chocolate formats were launched, including AERO Lime, AERO Coffee, AERO Caramel, and most famously AERO Bubbles in 2005. AERO's biggest launch of recent history is AERO Mousse - bubbly milk chocolate topped with a velvety layer of mousse, all wrapped up in a smooth chocolate shell.
- With thousands of products still being produced every day, AERO continues to delight consumers with its light, bubbly chocolate.
- If you link this why not try our AERO collection egg
- Milk Chocolate Egg Shell
- Contains 9 servings.
- Aero Peppermint
- Contains 2 servings.
- A smooth peppermint flavoured chocolate egg with 2 bags of peppermint aero bubbles
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 252g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Milk Chocolate Egg Shell
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/9 Egg = 1 Serving
- Aero Peppermint
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs.
- This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Net Contents
252g
- A smooth peppermint flavoured chocolate egg with 2 bags of peppermint aero bubbles
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- 1 x Milk Egg
- 2 x Aero Peppermint Bubbles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2293kJ 825kJ 8400kJ - 549kcal 198kcal 2000kcal 10% Fat 32.2g 11.6g 70g 17% of which: saturates 19.2g 6.9g 20g 35% Carbohydrate 58.8g 21.2g 260g 8% of which: sugars 58.1g 20.9g 90g 23% Fibre 0.9g 0.3g - - Protein 5.4g 1.9g 50g 4% Salt 0.16g 0.06g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- A smooth peppermint flavoured chocolate egg with 2 bags of peppermint aero bubbles
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- 1 x Milk Egg
- 2 x Aero Peppermint Bubbles
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/9 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2228kJ 454kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.4g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 59.9g 12.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.0g 12.0g 90g 13% Fibre 1.6g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.24g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020