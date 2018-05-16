Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Giant Egg 295

Product Description
- Bunny Milk Chocolate Giant Egg
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Bunny Giant Egg! The KITKAT Bunny Giant egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg, a 66g pack of mini bunnies and a 29g mini bunny.
- KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 10 servings.
- Bunny
- Contains 1 serving.
- Mini Bunnies
- Contains 6 servings.
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 1x 66g pack of Mini Bunnies and 1x 29g Mini Bunny
- Proudly made with Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Made with British wheat and British milk
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 295g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Share or save your chocolate egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/10 Egg = 1 Serving
- Or
- Bunny
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bunny = 1 Serving
- Or
- Mini Bunnies
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bunny = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs.
- This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
Net Contents
295g
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bunny Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2242kJ 650kJ 8400kJ - 537kcal 156kcal 2000kcal 8% Fat 31.4g 9.1g 70g 13% of which: saturates 17.3g 5.0g 20g 25% Carbohydrate 55.6g 16.1g 260g 6% of which: sugars 50.4g 14.6g 90g 16% Fibre 2.9g 0.8g - - Protein 6.2g 1.8g 50g 4% Salt 0.25g 0.07g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bunny Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2242kJ 247kJ 8400kJ - 537kcal 59kcal 2000kcal 3% Fat 31.4g 3.5g 70g 5% of which: saturates 17.3g 1.9g 20g 10% Carbohydrate 55.6g 6.1g 260g 2% of which: sugars 50.4g 5.5g 90g 6% Fibre 2.9g 0.3g - - Protein 6.2g 0.7g 50g 1% Salt 0.25g 0.03g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 6 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/10 egg Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2229kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.5g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.0g 12.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.1g 12.1g 90g 13% Fibre 1.6g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.24g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 10 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
