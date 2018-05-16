After Eight Dark Mint Chocolate Egg 400G

Product Description
- Mint Flavoured Dark Chocolate Egg with a 200g After Eight Carton (Dark Chocolates with Peppermint Flavoured Fondant Cream Centres).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Nestle® Cocoa Plan™
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
- The Nestlé Cocoa Plan® works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Learn more: www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Dark Chocolate
- Contains 10 servings
- After Eight
- Contains 12 servings
- Envelope - Widely Recycled; Corrugate U-Fitment - Widely Recycled; Layer Sheet - Widely Recycled
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Dark Chocolate
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know your servings
- 1/10 egg = 1 serving
- or
- After Eight
- Know your servings
- 2 pieces = 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Wrap. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
400g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Peppermint Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 47% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/10 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2279kJ 465kJ 8400kJ - 547kcal 112kcal 2000kcal 6% Fat 33.7g 6.9g 70g 10% of which: saturates 19.2g 3.9g 20g 20% Carbohydrate 51.8g 10.6g 260g 4% of which: sugars 46.6g 9.5g 90g 11% Fibre 7.1g 1.5g - - Protein 5.5g 1.1g 50g 2% Salt 0.01g <0.01g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 10 servings - - - - Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Invertase), Peppermint Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 2 pieces Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 1803kJ 299kJ 8400kJ - 428kcal 71kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 12.9g 2.1g 70g 3% of which: saturates 7.4g 1.2g 20g 6% Carbohydrate 74.1g 12.3g 260g 5% of which: sugars 64.4g 10.7g 90g 12% Fibre 2.7g 0.5g - - Protein 2.3g 0.4g 50g 1% Salt 0.04g 0.01g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 12 servings - - - - Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
