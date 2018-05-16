Cole & Mason Granite Worktop Protector

- Made from superior black granite for style and durability, this hard-wearing surface protector provides protection for kitchen surfaces and tables.
- L x40cm H x2cm W x30cm
- This product is covered by a 2-year warranty. Please retain your receipt for proof of purchase. Accidental breakage, poor care and damage from misuse are not covered.
- Cole & Mason 30cm x 40cm granite surface protector
- Heat resistant up to 100ºC and slip resistant feet
Preparation and Usage
- To clean, wash in warm soapy water, rinse and dry thoroughly. Do not place in a dishwasher.
