Cole & Mason Granite Pestle & Mortar

- The profile of the mortar has been designed so you can easily cup it in your hand whilst using it ensuring you get the best leverage possible.
- The shape of the mortar interior and the large pestle end have been designed to fit perfectly together to maximise the surface contact to make easy work of grinding and pounding a wide variety of ingredients.
- The pestle has a long easy grip handle with a smooth rounded top which allows you to change your angle and handling position to best suit your ingredients.
- This pestle & mortar is ideal for use with wet or dry ingredients. For the best results, use a combination of a downward pounding action for dry ingredients and a circular muddling action for wet ingredients to break down and release their maximum flavour. Make your own hummus, salsa or guacamole by combining freshly muddled herbs, garlic and seasoning before adding your remaining ingredients. Once ready, take the mortar straight to the table and serve with tortilla chips or crudites. If you're not a dip fan why not try making your own unique BBQ rub or curry powder by grinding your favourite whole spices. Try lightly toasting the spices first in a dry pan for a few minutes to help release even more flavour from their natural oils. The large deep bowl is ideal for making large batches of your favourite spice blends to store and use at a later date.
- L x10cm H x7.5cm W x10cm
- This product is covered by a 2-year warranty. Please retain your receipt for proof of purchase. Accidental breakage, poor care and damage from misuse are not covered.
- Cole & Mason 10cm granite pestle & mortar
- To clean, wash in warm soapy water, rinse and dry thoroughly. Do not place in a dishwasher.
