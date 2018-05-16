Smarties Mlk Cho Incredible Estr Egg 470g

Product Description
- Milk chocolate contains milk solids 14% minimum and vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- The SMARTIES® Incredible Egg is a giant milk chocolate egg with mini Smarties inclusions and a bag of Smarties mini eggs to share.
- SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
- Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- SMARTIES® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- If you like this why not try our Smarties Orange Incredible Egg
- Mini Eggs
- Contains approximately 4 servings.
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 20 servings.
- Giant milk chocolate egg with mini Smarties inclusions
- Pack also contains a pack of Smarties Mini Eggs to share
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 470g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
- May Contain: Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Mini Eggs
- Know Your Servings
- 5 Eggs = 1 Serving
- Or
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/20 Egg = 1 Serving
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
470g
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
- Giant milk chocolate egg with mini Smarties inclusions
- Pack also contains a pack of Smarties Mini Eggs to share
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Mini Eggs
- Milk Chocolate Egg
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (63%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring), Sugar, Rice Starch, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White, Shellac), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Safflower, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Flavouring, D-Trehalose*, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
- May Contain: Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 5 eggs Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2054kJ 349kJ 8400kJ - 489kcal 83kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 19.8g 3.4g 70g 5% of which: saturates 11.4g 1.9g 20g 10% Carbohydrate 73.4g 12.5g 260g 5% of which: sugars 71.4g 12.1g 90g 13% Fibre 1.2g 0.2g - - Protein 3.5g 0.6g 50g 1% Salt 0.09g 0.02g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains approximately 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Giant milk chocolate egg with mini Smarties inclusions
- Pack also contains a pack of Smarties Mini Eggs to share
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Mini Eggs
- Milk Chocolate Egg
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Rice Starch, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White, Shellac), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Grape, Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Safflower), Spirulina Concentrate, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate Egg contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
- May Contain: Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/20 egg Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2230kJ 446kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 107kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.4g 5.9g 70g 8% of which: saturates 17.5g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.6g 12.1g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.5g 11.9g 90g 13% Fibre 1.7g 0.3g - - Protein 5.6g 1.1g 50g 2% Salt 0.22g 0.04g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 20 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020