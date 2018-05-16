Nestle Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Bunny Multipack 145G

- Energy650kJ 156kcal8%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars14.6g16%
- Salt0.07g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate shell (53%) with a chocolatey filling, including cereal and wafter pieces (6%).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with KITKAT Milk Chocolate Filled Bunnies! The all new KITKAT Bunnies are creamy milk chocolate bunnies with a crispy wafer and milk chocolate filling.
- New for 2020, these bunnies are a first for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. KITKAT Bunnies use sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Have you tried KITKAT Mini Bunnies? Another perfect treat for Springtime!
- Smooth creamy milk chocolate bunnies with a crispy wafer and chocolate centre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are contained in this pack
- Pack size: 145g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Cereal and Wafer Pieces (Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Cellulose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Lactose (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bunny = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
5 x 29g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bunny
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2242kJ
|650kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|537kcal
|156kcal
|2000kcal
|8%
|Fat
|31.4g
|9.1g
|70g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|5.0g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|16.1g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|50.4g
|14.6g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
