Milkybar White Chocolate Mini Eggs Pouch 270g
New
Product Description
- White chocolate mini eggs with a crisp sugar shell.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
- Milkybar® Mini Eggs are packed with creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate and has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.
- Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.
- Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in bars, blocks and buttons.
- Milkybar® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
- Have you tried Smarties Mini Eggs? Another novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
- Milkybar 270g Mini eggs
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate (Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colour (Curcumin), White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contains Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Soya and Gluten
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 5 Eggs = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 15 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5 eggs
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2066kJ
|363kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|492kcal
|86kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|20.6g
|3.6g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|12.4g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|69.4g
|12.3g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|69.1g
|12.2g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 15 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
