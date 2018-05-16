Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 70G
- Energy536kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars13.6g15%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with an aerated centre.
- Good to remember…
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan
- AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Feel the bubbles ®
- AERO Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs are smooth creamy milk chocolate eggs filled with aerated milk chocolate. What makes AERO so deliciously special? It's the chocolate bubbles that are designed to melt effortlessly in your mouth. AERO is a much-loved chocolate worldwide and is renowned for its unique bubbly texture.
- In 1935, Rowntree's launched AERO Mint into the UK, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. During the First and Second World Wars, Rowntree's was unable to produce pure milk chocolate bars due to the rationing of milk, and so the production of AERO came to a temporary halt. However, AERO was re-introduced in 1950 and first featured on TV in 1955, with the caption ‘The milk chocolate that's different'.
- As AERO continued to thrive, new flavour variations and chocolate formats were launched, including AERO Lime, AERO Coffee, AERO Caramel, and most famously AERO Bubbles in 2005. AERO's biggest launch of recent history is AERO Mousse - bubbly milk chocolate topped with a velvety layer of mousse, all wrapped up in a smooth chocolate shell.
- With thousands of products still being produced every day, AERO continues to delight consumers with its light, bubbly chocolate.
- Like Aero? Have you tried Aero Peppermint Mini Eggs or Aero Collection Egg?
- Smooth creamy milk chocolate mini eggs with an aerated centre
- Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs contain deliciously light aerated milk chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are contained in this pack
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Coconut), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 8 Eggs = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Contact us Free
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385,
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 8 eggs
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2242kJ
|536kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|537kcal
|128kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|30.4g
|7.3g
|70g
|10%
|of which: saturates
|17.8g
|4.3g
|20g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|57.7g
|13.8g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|56.6g
|13.6g
|90g
|15%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.6g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
