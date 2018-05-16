Deli Kitchen 4 Greek Style Flatbreads 320G

- Energy861kJ 204kcal10%
Product Description
- 4 Plain Flatbreads
- We start each day with a "What if?" and end with our customer (that's You!). We asked 'What if sandwiches could be tastier, healthier, less boring?' We asked 'What if sandwiches could be, well, less bready?!' then we put our inventive, curious & slightly eccentric heads together and came up with a range of tasty, healthy and easy to use flatbreads. Flatbreads 'with a twist'. Flatbreads that are simple, handy & versatile. So... come on... join us... start your day with a "What if?", follow your curiosity, and join us in our mission to Innovate Mealtimes!
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.Freeze me Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Consume within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. For Best Before: see back of pack.
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|as sold per Bread (80g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy kJ
|1076
|861
|-
|8400
|Energy kcal
|255
|204
|10
|2000
|Fat (g)
|4.2
|3.4 g
|5
|70
|of which saturates (g)
|1.0
|0.8
|4
|20
|Carbohydrate (g)
|39.7
|31.7
|-
|-
|of which sugars (g)
|2.9
|2.3
|3
|90
|Fibre (g)
|6.7
|5.4
|-
|-
|Protein (g)
|11.3
|9.0
|-
|-
|Salt (g)
|0.89
|0.71
|12
|6
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
