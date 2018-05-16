Tesco Mussels, King Prawn & Squid In Tomato Sauce 450G

- Energy407kJ 97kcal5%
Product Description
- Shell-on mussels (Mytilus chilensis), raw king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with added water, squid (Dosidicus gigas) tentacles with added water, in a tomato, garlic and chilli sauce.
- Healthy Choice
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mussels (Mollusc) (26%), Tomato, King Prawn (Crustacean) (7%), Squid (Mollusc) (6%), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Molluscs
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.For Best before end: see side of pack.
Warnings
- Caution
- This product contains shell.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed Per 100g
|When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed 1/2 of a pack (180g**)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|226kJ
|407kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|54kcal
|97kcal
|5%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.5g
|4%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.5g
|3%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|5.8g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|4.7g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|6.3g
|11.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|18%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed, 450g typically weighs 360g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution This product contains shell.
