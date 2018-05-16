By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mussels, King Prawn & Squid In Tomato Sauce 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mussels, King Prawn & Squid In Tomato Sauce 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy407kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ

Product Description

  • Shell-on mussels (Mytilus chilensis), raw king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with added water, squid (Dosidicus gigas) tentacles with added water, in a tomato, garlic and chilli sauce.
  • Healthy Choice
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mussels (Mollusc) (26%), Tomato, King Prawn (Crustacean) (7%), Squid (Mollusc) (6%), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Molluscs

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.For Best before end: see side of pack.

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product contains shell.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed Per 100gWhen oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed 1/2 of a pack (180g**)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy226kJ407kJ8400kJ
-54kcal97kcal5%2000kcal
Fat1.4g2.5g4%70g
of which saturates0.3g0.5g3%20g
Carbohydrate3.2g5.8g
of which sugars2.6g4.7g5%90g
Fibre1.6g2.9g
Protein6.3g11.3g
Salt0.6g1.1g18%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
**When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed, 450g typically weighs 360g----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product contains shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here