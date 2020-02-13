By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(3)Write a review
Carlsberg Alcohol Free Lager 330Ml
£ 1.10
£3.34/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Lager Beer
  • Carlsberg Nordic Alcohol Free lager beer is brewed using a blend of quality hop varieties along with pilsner and caramel malt, ensuring a consistent taste.
  • Refreshing with a crisp, hoppy bite, Carlsberg Nordic is everything we Danes expect from a great beer…and it's alcohol free. Skål!
  • To enjoy Carlsberg Nordic at its best, serve chilled at 2-4°C, poured into the glass that you love the most. Pair with light dishes at lunch, alongside your main meal or just as a refreshing alternative to beer.
  • Carlsberg probably the best beer in the world
  • Not more than Alc 0.05% vol
  • Please drink responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Can - Metal - Widely Recycled
  • Alcohol free, not flavour free
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Flavouring, Hops, Hop Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

0.165

ABV

0.1% vol

Country

Switzerland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base

Produce of

Brewed and canned in Switzerland

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Distributor address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline 03457585685
  • www.carlsberg.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 59kJ/14kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 3.2g
Of which Sugars 0.1g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent alternative to alcoholic beer. I love it!

Great AFB brew!

5 stars

Tastes great, would deffo buy again :)

It looks good

5 stars

It looks good

