Schwartz One Pan Italian Chicken Risotto 28G

Product Description
- A herby seasoning with parsley, thyme and garlic for a creamy Italian-style chicken and rice dish all in one pan.
- No added preservatives, MSG or hydrogenated fat
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Cooks in 30 mins
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Full of flavour
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (15%), White Pepper), Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Herbs (Parsley (2%), Thyme (2%), Oregano), Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add...
- 1 tbs oil
- 450g (1lb) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 200g (7oz) chestnut mushrooms, sliced
- 325g (11oz) risotto rice
- 1 litre (1 3/4 pints) water
- 100g (4oz) peas
- 15g (1/2oz) Parmesan cheese, grated
- Easy as 1,2,3...
- 1 Heat oil, fry chicken and onion, until golden brown.
- Stir in mushrooms and rice, cook for a further few mins.
- 2 Stir in sachet contents, add water and bring to the boil.
- 3. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 mins, stirring occasionally, or until water is mostly absorbed and rice is cooked. Stir in peas and cheese, cook for a further few mins.
- Try Something Different.... Try adding a handful of bacon lardons with the chicken. Or, replace the chicken and mushrooms with King prawns and asparagus tips; simply add them with the peas and cook for 3-4 mins, or until they are cooked through.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1240kJ
|2098kJ
|25%
|-
|293kcal
|501kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|7.1g
|10%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.7g
|9%
|Carbohydrates
|52.8g
|71.9g
|28%
|of which sugars
|5.4g
|4.6g
|5%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|3.8g
|-
|Protein
|12.3g
|37.1g
|74%
|Salt
|17.93g
|1.50g
|25%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
