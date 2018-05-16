Crespo Pitted Green Olives With Herbs & Garlic 150G

Product Description
- Succulent, tasty olives marinated in juicy fresh flavours of the Mediterranean
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Green Dot
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Green Olives (96%), Salt, Olive Oil, Thyme, Garlic, Acidity Regulators: Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and use within seven days. Best before: See side of pouch.
Produce of
Product of Morocco
Number of uses
Servings per pack approx. 5, Serving size: 30g
Warnings
- Warning: This product may contain olive stones, eat with care.
Importer address
- RH Amar,
- HP12 3TF.
Return to
- RH Amar,
- HP12 3TF.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pack
|Energy
|729kJ / 177kcal
|1093kJ / 265kcal
|Fat
|17.3g
|25.9g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|2.5g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|7.0g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|2.3g
|3.45g
|Servings per pack approx. 5, Serving size: 30g
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product may contain olive stones, eat with care.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020