Tesco Clams, Hake & King Prawns With Green Curry 450G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ
Product Description
- Shell on clams (Meretrix Lyrata), skinless boneless hake (Merluccius productus) with added water, raw king prawns (Litopenaeus Vannamei) with added water in a green Thai style curry sauce.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Clam (Mollusc) (20%), Hake (Fish) (14%), Coconut Extract, King Prawn (Crustacean) (7%), Pineapple Juice, Shallot, Spring Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Cornflour, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt], Green Chilli, Lime Leaf, Lime Juice, Lemongrass, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Turmeric, Chilli, Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.For Best before end: see side of pack.
Warnings
- Caution:
- This product contains shell.
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed Per 100g
|When oven cooked according to instructions, shell removed 1/2 of a pack (185g**)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|342kJ
|632kJ
|8400kJ
|82kcal
|152kcal
|8%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|8.5g
|12%
|70g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|7.2g
|36%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|5.4g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|4.3g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.9g
|Protein
|6.2g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|18%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|**When oven cooked according to instructions 450g typically weighs 370g
Safety information
