INNOCENT KIDS APPLE JUICE 4X150ML

- This innocent apple juice is made from pure pressed apples.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good. Does good.
- Tasty healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- All About Rainbows
- Red berries, orange carrots, green apples. Lots of good stuff comes from drinking a rainbow of fruit. But when it comes to real rainbows, did you know the following facts?
- Planet Earth, our planet, is the only place in the universe where you can see a rainbow. (Sorry, Jupiter.)
- A rainbow is actually a circle, you just can't see the bottom half.
- A moonbow is a rainbow at night. These are much lighter and look white to us.
- Scientist Isaac Newton was the first person to discover that all the colours of the rainbow can be found in a single beam of sunlight.
- Each raindrop makes its own rainbow. But it takes millions of raindrops to make a rainbow you can see.
- We all see a rainbow differently. It depends on where you're standing and which raindrops you see the rainbow through.
- This juice is a source of vitamin C which increases iron absorption.
- What's inside?
- x4 tasty juices
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- A straw you can recycle, just push it in when you've finished
- Only pure squeezed fruit
- FSC - Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C104554, www.fsc.org
- Recycle this...
- ...and it can fulfil its dream of becoming a birthday card.
- Widely Recycled
- Never from concentrate
- Pasteurised
- Contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit
- Pure fruit
- Lunch box pro
- Pack size: 600ML
1 Pressed Apple, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)**, **It stops the apples going brown. No one likes brown apples
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C).Once opened drink straight away. For best before date, see back of pack.
- Looking after your juice
- Shake before opening, not after.
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Our juices will last happily out of the fridge for up to 12 hours, so they're perfect for packed lunches and days out.
4 servings in this pack
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Say hello to the innocent gang
- Pop into:
- Call the banana phone on 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI), email hello@innocentdrinks.com
4 x 150ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|191kJ
|286kJ
|-
|45kcal
|68kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|16g
|(of which sugars)
|8.7g
|13g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C (%RI)
|32mg (39%*)
|47mg (59%*)
|150ml = 1 serving = 1 of your 5-a-day
|-
|-
|4 servings in this pack
|-
|-
|*% Reference Intake of adults
|-
|-
