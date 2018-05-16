Real Techniques EDAY Essentials Brush Set
New
Product Description
- RT® 400 - Blush RT Miracle complexion sponge RT 300 - Deluxe crease RT 402 - Setting RT 200 - Expert foundation
- Must haves indispensables
- Your one and done set to master pro-styled looks for face, cheeks and eyes
- RT®
- 400 Blush
- Tapered, soft and fluffy bristles blend powder blush evenly for a smooth, natural look
- Miracle complexion sponge®
- Soft, flexible foam gently blends liquid and cream foundation into a luminous, dewy finish use dry for dull coverage or damp for dewy glow
- RT 300
- Deluxe crease
- Short, dense bristles layer and blend cream and powder eyeshadows evenly into eye crease
- RT 402
- Setting ensemble
- Soft and fluffy bristles dust on highlighting or setting powders precisely for natural looking illumination
- RT 200
- Expert foundation
- Firm bristles buff liquid or cream foundation to a glowing, flawless finish
Information
