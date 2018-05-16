Innocent Culture Crush Super Smoothie 750Ml

Product Description
- This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Pure Juices, Coconut Milk, Ginger Infusion, Cultures and Vitamins.
- 1,000,000,000
- That's a big number. So big that if you tried to count to it without stopping, it would take you around 46 years. Thankfully, it didn't take us that long to count in the billion cultures that live in this super smoothie. And you'll be pleased to hear it won't take you that long to drink them either. In fact, you can count on it.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty, healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- This smoothie is high in vitamin C & B6 which contribute to the normal function of the immune system and vitamins B1, B2 and B3 which help your body's energy yielding metabolism
- What's in this super smoothie?
- Crushed fruit
- Millions of cultures
- A source of fibre
- Ginger & a bunch of vitamins
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic.
- Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- ™ = Tiny Millions
- Mango, coconut milk, apple, ginger & cultures with vitamins
- Helps you shine inside
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Pasteurised
- No added sugar whatsoever - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 750ML
- No added sugar
- A source of fibre
- High in vitamin C, B6, B1, B2 and B3
Information
Ingredients
4 Pressed Apples (68%), 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas, 3/4 of a Crushed Mango (10.5%), 1 Crushed Passion Fruit (3.3%), A Splash of Coconut Milk (1.6%), 3 Crushed Cherries, A Squeeze of Lime, A Dash of Ginger Infusion (0.25%), Cultures (Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30, 6086), Citrus Fibre, Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, C & E)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingFor best before date, see neck Drink within 4 days of opening
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- Shake it up
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or:
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
Return to
- Fancy a chat?
- Pop by:
- Or:
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI).
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|240kJ (57kcal)
|359kJ (85kcal)
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.1g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|(of which sugars)
|10g
|15g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.15g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.30mg (27%*)
|0.45mg (41%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.40mg (29%*)
|0.60mg (43%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|4.1mg (26%*)
|6.2mg (38%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.50mg (36%*)
|0.75mg (54%*)
|Vitamin C
|32mg (40%*)
|48mg (59%*)
|Vitamin E
|5.0mg (42%*)
|7.5mg (63%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
