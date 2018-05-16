By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey Roast Salmon Flakes 80G

Tesco Honey Roast Salmon Flakes 80G
£ 3.50
£4.38/100g
½ of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) flakes with honey.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a sweet, smoky flavour. Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Glazed and gently kiln smoked using oak for a robust flavour. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Label - Widely Recycled
  • © Tesco 2020. SC2073
  • Ready to eat
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • High in omega 3
  • Pack size: 80G
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey (2%), Salt, Brown Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy this product at its best remove from fridge 5 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (40g)
Energy1021kJ / 244kcal408kJ / 98kcal
Fat13.6g5.5g
Saturates2.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate4.6g1.8g
Sugars4.2g1.7g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein25.6g10.2g
Salt1.0g0.4g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)962mg385mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

