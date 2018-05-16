Tesco Honey Roast Salmon Flakes 80G

- Energy408kJ 98kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- Hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) flakes with honey.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a sweet, smoky flavour. Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Glazed and gently kiln smoked using oak for a robust flavour. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Label - Widely Recycled
- Ready to eat
- Responsibly sourced
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Honey (2%), Salt, Brown Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Preparation and Usage
To enjoy this product at its best remove from fridge 5 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|1021kJ / 244kcal
|408kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|25.6g
|10.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|962mg
|385mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
