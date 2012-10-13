Pom Bear Original Crisps 12 Pack 12 X 13G
New
Product Description
- Ready Salted Teddy Shaped Potato Snack
- Pom-Bear has created these deliciously light & crispy potato snacks that simply melt in your mouth. These bear shaped snacks are great fun to eat and really yummy too!
- These Pom-Bear snacks are cooked with sunflower oil. They are gluten free and contain no artificial colours or flavours.
- Pack size: 156G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (28%), Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Paprika Powder
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from bright light.
Net Contents
12 x 13g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 13g Pack
|Energy
|2209 kJ
|287 kJ
|-
|528 kcal
|69 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|3.6 g
|of which Saturates
|2.7 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|8.3 g
|of which Sugars
|1.2 g
|<0.5 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|3.2 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|1.7 g
|0.22 g
