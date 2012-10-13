By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pom Bear Original Crisps 12 Pack 12 X 13G

Pom Bear Original Crisps 12 Pack 12 X 13G
£ 3.00
£1.93/100g

New

Each 13g pack contains
  • Energy287kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209 kJ

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Teddy Shaped Potato Snack
  • Pom-Bear has created these deliciously light & crispy potato snacks that simply melt in your mouth. These bear shaped snacks are great fun to eat and really yummy too!
  • These Pom-Bear snacks are cooked with sunflower oil. They are gluten free and contain no artificial colours or flavours.
  • Pack size: 156G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (28%), Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Paprika Powder

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from bright light.

Net Contents

12 x 13g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 13g Pack
Energy 2209 kJ287 kJ
-528 kcal69 kcal
Fat 28 g3.6 g
of which Saturates 2.7 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate 64 g8.3 g
of which Sugars 1.2 g<0.5 g
Fibre 2.4 g<0.5 g
Protein 3.2 g<0.5 g
Salt 1.7 g0.22 g

