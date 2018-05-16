Gressingham Duck Breast In Orange Sauce 400G

Product Description
- Cooked Gressingham Duck® Breasts in an Orange Sauce
- We breed, hatch and rear our ducks on farms across East Anglia.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Duck (67%), Orange Sauce (33%), Duck contains: Duck (91%), Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Salt, Soy Sauce Powder, (Soya, Wheat), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Orange Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Orange Juice Concentrate (5%), Roast Chicken Stock Seasoning (Chicken Stock (Chicken Stock, Chicken Fat), Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil), Orange Liqueur, Cornflour, Orange Zest, Cane Molasses
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C.Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. This product has been previously frozen; however, if you do wish to re-freeze, it is safe to do so. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see front of pack.
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions) Per Serving
|Reference Intake Per Serving Contains:
|Energy (kJ)
|778
|1415
|(kcal)
|186
|338
|17%
|Fat
|8.5g
|15g
|21%
|of which Saturates
|2.5g
|4.6g
|23%
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|12g
|of which Sugars
|5.7g
|10g
|11%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|21g
|38g
|Salt
|1.30g
|2.30g
|38%
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Of your daily Reference Intake*
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcals
|-
|-
|-
