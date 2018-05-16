Homepride Slow Cooker Chilli Con Carne 170G

- Energy186kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt0.54g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Concentrated Chilli Sauce
- Our sauces have been carefully blended to create perfect slow cooked meals every time.
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée (74%), Sugar, Ground Spices (7%) (Chilli, Cumin Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Fenugreek Seeds), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Chilli Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Parsley, Dried Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Ground Oregano, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, Mustard, Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion as sold
|Energy:
|438kJ/104kcal
|186kJ/44kcal
|Fat:
|1.9g
|0.8g
|(of which Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g)
|Carbohydrate:
|17.5g
|7.4g
|(of which Sugars
|13.4g
|5.7g)
|Fibre:
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Protein:
|2.7g
|1.1g
|Salt:
|1.28g
|0.54g
|This pouch contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020