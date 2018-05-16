Alpecin Hybrid Caffeine Shampoo 250ml
- Alpecin Hybrid Caffeine Shampoo 250ml
- This shampoo cleanses the hair very gently. It moisturises and soothes the scalp. The "fuel" in the form of caffeine can still penetrate the scalp. Here it stimulates the hair roots and prevents hair loss.
- Information for competitive athletes: Alpecin Caffeine can be detected in hair follicles.
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Laureth-2, Sodium Chloride, Panthenol, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Caffeine, Parfum, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Allantoin, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Polyquaternium-7, Disodium EDTA, Zinc PCA, Niacinamide, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Methyl Paraben, Propylparaben
250ml ℮
