Tesco Organic 2 Boneless Salmon Fillets 265G

- Energy742kJ 178kcal9%
- Fat9.7g14%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets.
- Responsibly sourced in the cold waters off the coasts of Ireland, Norway or Scotland our organic salmon have plenty of space to swim, and are fed an organic diet. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- From Organic Farms Succulent tender flakes with a rich and full flavour
- Pack size: 265G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish).
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC /Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 18-23 mins Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-14 minutes, turning halfway through.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
265g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical salmon fillet (96g**)
|Energy
|773kJ / 185kcal
|742kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|9.7g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.5g
|22.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|2000mg
|1920mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 265g typically weighs 192g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020