Tesco Cheesy Cod Bites 264G

Tesco Cheesy Cod Bites 264G
£ 2.00
£7.58/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1083kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.2g
    16%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Minced cod blended with dried potato and cheese, coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • Cheesy Cod Bites Caught in the Wild Blended with tangy cheese and coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Caught in the Wild Blended with tangy cheese and coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 264G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (8%), Dried Potato, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 200ºC /Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 11-13 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

264g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (125g**)
Energy867kJ / 207kcal1083kJ / 258kcal
Fat8.9g11.2g
Saturates3.4g4.3g
Carbohydrate17.0g21.3g
Sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre1.6g2.0g
Protein13.8g17.2g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 264g typically weighs 250g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

