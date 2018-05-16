Naturo Grain Free Turkey & Potato With Vegetable 2Kg
New
- Naturo is a complete food for adult dogs
- The Essential Mix: We combine the key food groups to create a nutritious meal for your dog which is formulated to support their health and well-being through the adult lifestage.
- Essential Proteins
- Packed full of essential amino acids provided from quality and palatable turkey to help promote muscle growth and repair.
- Fibre & Carbohydrates
- A combination of highly digestible potatoes and natural vegetables provides dietary fibre to support a healthy digestive system and delivery energy.
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Balanced blend of all the essential vitamins and minerals required, including vitamins A, D & E and calcium to support the immune system, strong teeth and bones.
- Fats & Oils
- Omega 3 & 6*
- *Contains turkey fat and linseed providing omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and promote a shiny coat.
- For Sensitive Digestion
- We believe that all pets deserve the best and that's why we've created our Grain Free Range specially for dogs who suffer from allergies and need easily digestible food.
- The Mackle family have been creating high quality pet food from the family farm located in beautiful County Armagh for over 40 years. Our family philosophy has always been to promote overall health and help maintain a healthy digestive system for your pet.
- All our products are fully traceable from farm to bowl and we are proud of the world renowned quality meat in our pet food recipes.
- Grain free
- For digestive & allergy sensitive dogs
- Added vitamins and minerals
- 100% natural ingredients
- 50% turkey - easily digested protein
- 26% potato - carbohydrates for energy
- 7% vegetables & fruits - natural fibre for healthy digestion
- Essential oils & minerals - healthy skin and coat
- Pack size: 2KG
Ingredients
Turkey (50%) (Turkey Meat Meal 27%, Fresh Turkey 15%, Turkey Fat 8%), Potato 26%, Dried Sugar Beet, Pea Starch (5%), Dried Peas (4.5), Whole Linseed (2%), Turkey Digest (2%), Dried Carrot (2%), Dried Tomato Pomace (0.5%), Seaweed Meal, Brewer's Yeast, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS), Glucosamine, Methylsufonylmethane, Chondroitin, Rosemary Extract, Extract of Yucca Schidigera
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Body Weight: Up to 5kg - 30g-95g
- Body Weight: 10kg - 95g-160g
- Body Weight: 20kg - 160g-265g
- Body Weight: 30kg - 265g-365g
- Body Weight: 40kg - 365g-450g
- This is a guide only. All dogs' needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament. Please remove food from bag before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.
- Made for:
- Naturo Petfoods,
- A Division of John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
- 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
- Moy,
- Dungannon,
2kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Kcal (/100g)
|381
|Crude Protein
|27%
|Crude Fat
|18%
|Crude Fibre
|2.5%
|Crude Ash
|9.5%
|Vitamin A
|30,000iu/kg
|Vitamin D3
|3,000iu/kg
|Vitamin E (a-tocopherol)
|125mg/kg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|100mg/kg
|Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate
|60mg/kg
|Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate
|50mg/kg
|Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate
|7.5mg/kg
|Calcium Iodate Anhydrous
|1.5mg/kg
|Sodium Selenite
|0.10mg/kg
|Additives:
|-
|Nutritional Additives per kg:
|-
|Vitamins/kg:
|-
|Trace Elements/kg:
|-
