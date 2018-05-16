Tesco 25 Boneless Chicken Selection 560G
New
- Energy1127kJ 270kcal14%
- Fat16.3g23%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- A selection of chopped and shaped chicken breast strips in a southern fried breadcrumb coating, chopped and shaped chicken nuggets in a breadcrumb coating and chopped and shaped chicken dippers in a battered coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING 100% chicken breast strips, dippers and nuggets in a seasoned coating. A selection of chopped and shaped chicken breast strips in a southern fried breadcrumb coating, chopped and shaped chicken breast nuggets and chopped and shaped battered dippers. Tear up the takeaway menu and check out this tasty boneless chicken selection box. There is something for everyone with three bites to choose from. Try the tender chicken strips, the moreish nuggets and try to resist the battered dippers. The box is perfect for a big night in with a movie and great for sharing with an assortment of dips. The frozen chicken product cooks in just 32 minutes and goes great with hot dogs, pretzel pieces and root beer
- Quality & Freshness
- At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers to continually improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and welfare are at the heart of what we do.
- Widely Recycled
- Food worth celebrating
- 100% chicken breast dippers, strips and nuggets in a seasoned coating
- Cook from frozen 32 mins
- Made using British and EU chicken
- Pack size: 560G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place strips on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add nuggets and dippers to another baking tray and cook on top shelf for a further 25-27 minutes.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-32 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
560g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (101g**)
|Energy
|1116kJ / 267kcal
|1127kJ / 270kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|16.7g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.5g
|13.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 560g typically weighs 505g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
- 1 chicken strip
- Energy363kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 249kcal
- Food worth celebrating
- 100% chicken breast dippers, strips and nuggets in a seasoned coating
- Cook from frozen 32 mins
- Made using British and EU chicken
- Battered Dippers
- Southern Fried Strips
- Breaded Nuggets
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Protein, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Fennel, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Garlic Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Onion Oil.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1 chicken strip (35g**) Energy 1038kJ / 249kcal 363kJ / 87kcal Fat 15.4g 5.4g Saturates 2.8g 1.0g Carbohydrate 13.7g 4.8g Sugars 0.7g 0.2g Fibre 0.6g 0.2g Protein 13.7g 4.8g Salt 0.9g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 chicken dippers
- Energy463kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 285kcal
- Food worth celebrating
- 100% chicken breast dippers, strips and nuggets in a seasoned coating
- Cook from frozen 32 mins
- Made using British and EU chicken
- Battered Dippers
- Southern Fried Strips
- Breaded Nuggets
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (55%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 chicken dippers (39g**) Energy 1187kJ / 285kcal 463kJ / 111kcal Fat 17.9g 7.0g Saturates 2.9g 1.1g Carbohydrate 17.4g 6.8g Sugars 0.5g 0.2g Fibre 0.8g 0.3g Protein 13.1g 5.1g Salt 1.0g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 chicken nuggets
- Energy301kJ 72kcal4%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1114kJ / 267kcal
- Food worth celebrating
- 100% chicken breast dippers, strips and nuggets in a seasoned coating
- Cook from frozen 32 mins
- Made using British and EU chicken
- Battered Dippers
- Southern Fried Strips
- Breaded Nuggets
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (60%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Sage, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 chicken nuggets (27g**) Energy 1114kJ / 267kcal 301kJ / 72kcal Fat 14.6g 3.9g Saturates 2.5g 0.7g Carbohydrate 19.1g 5.2g Sugars 1.3g 0.4g Fibre 1.6g 0.4g Protein 13.9g 3.8g Salt 0.7g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
