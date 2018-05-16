By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fire Pit 14 Jumbo Pork Sausages 1.12Kg

Tesco Fire Pit 14 Jumbo Pork Sausages 1.12Kg
£ 4.00
£3.58/kg
One sausage
  • Energy930kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1309kJ / 316kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages.
  • Pack size: 1120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.

Filled into beef collagen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Net Contents

1.12kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage (71g**)
Energy1309kJ / 316kcal930kJ / 224kcal
Fat25.2g17.9g
Saturates9.1g6.5g
Carbohydrate8.6g6.1g
Sugars1.4g1.0g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein13.1g9.3g
Salt1.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 1120g typically weighs 994g.--

