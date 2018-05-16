Tesco Fire Pit 14 Jumbo Pork Sausages 1.12Kg

- Energy930kJ 224kcal11%
- Fat17.9g26%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1309kJ / 316kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausages.
- n/a
- n/a
- Pack size: 1120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.
Filled into beef collagen casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Net Contents
1.12kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sausage (71g**)
|Energy
|1309kJ / 316kcal
|930kJ / 224kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|13.1g
|9.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 1120g typically weighs 994g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020