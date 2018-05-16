Tesco Finest 2 The Proper Burger 340G

- Energy1259kJ 302kcal15%
- Fat18.8g27%
- Saturates8.7g44%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 983kJ / 236kcal
Product Description
- 2 British beef burgers with mature Cheddar cheese, gherkins and jalapenos.
- Made with succulent beef and seasoned with mature Cheddar, pickles, onions and jalapenos
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: British Beef (82%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Gherkin [Gherkin, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Rice Flour, Jalapeño Chilli, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Coriander, Black Pepper, Dill, White Pepper, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Clove, Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Powder, Dill Extract.
Made using British beef
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Warnings
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (128g**)
|Energy
|983kJ / 236kcal
|1259kJ / 302kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|18.8g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|22.8g
|29.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 340g packg typically weighs 256g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made from fresh and frozen meat.
