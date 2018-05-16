Sma Anti Reflux Infant Milk From Birth 800G

Product Description
- Anti-Reflux from Birth for the Dietary Management of Reflux and Regulation
- SMA® Anti-Reflux is a nutritionally complete formula for the dietary management of formula-fed babies with significant reflux (regurgitation/spitting up). It can be used as the sole source of nutrition from birth in place of your usual formula feed, and can be mixed with foods once weaning has begun. Reflux often occurs because a baby's digestive system is immature.
- SMA® Anti-Reflux contains a unique combination of starch and 100% whey, partially hydrolysed protein for the dietary management of reflux and regurgitation. You may notice a change in baby's stool when changing to SMA® Anti-Reflux. This is due to the different ingredients and is normal. Easier preparation. Thickened formula, may require a fast flow teat
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the unique nutritional needs of babies with different feeding issues and to applying these learnings to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® Anti-Reflux, a nutritionally complete formula specifically designed for the dietary management of babies with reflux and regurgitation.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Recyclable Steel
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- For the dietary management of reflux and regurgitation
- Suitable from birth
- 100% whey, partially hydrolysed protein
- Easily digestible starch
- This formula should be used under medical supervision
- Now contains fish oil as a new source of Omega 3
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Potato Starch, Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Magnesium Chloride, Choline Bitartrate, Calcium Chloride, L-Arginine, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin C, L-Histidine, L-Tyrosine, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5'- Monophosphate), L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
- Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.4kg, 7 1/2lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 3, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 90ml, 3 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.7kg, 8lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120ml, 4 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2kg, 9 1/4lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120ml, 4 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3kg, 11 3/4lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 5, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 150ml, 5 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1kg, 13 1/2lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180ml, 6 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7kg, 14 3/4lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180ml, 6 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 8, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 240ml, 8 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
- Approx. Age of Baby: 7-12 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: -, -, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 7, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 210ml, 7 fl.oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- Approx. 186 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.3 g
- How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Pull the safety sea and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 3 Boil 1 litre of tap water. Allow to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 4 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat.
- 5 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean, dry knife.
- Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 6 Shake bottle well until powder has fully dissolved. Test temperature by shaking a few drops on to the inside of your wrist - milk should be lukewarm.
- Thicker formula, may require a fast flow teat.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
- For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food but not heated.
- For enteral use only.
- Do not use with other feed thickeners or antacids.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave as it will cause milk to thicken, and hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. This product must be used under medical supervision. SMA® Anti-Reflux is a special formula intended for the dietary management of bottle-fed babies when significant reflux (regurgitation) is a problem. It is suitable as the sole source of nutrition up to 6 months of age, and in conjunction with solid food up to 12 months of age. If the baby's reflux does not improve within 2 weeks of starting SMA® Anti-Reflux, or if the baby fails to thrive, the family doctor should be consulted. SMA® Anti-Reflux is not suitable for those who are allergic to cows' milk protein, lactose intolerant, or who suffer from galactosaemia or require a galactose free diet. When bottle-feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA® nutrition careline
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml prepared feed
|per 100 g powder
|Energy
|280 kJ/67 kcal
|2150 kJ/514kcal
|Fat
|3.4 g
|26 g
|of which, saturates
|0.9 g
|6.6 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.3 g
|18 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8 g
|60 g
|of which, sugars
|4.9 g
|38 g
|of which, starch
|2.7 g
|21 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|9.8 g
|Salt* (=Sodium x 2.5)
|0.06 g
|0.5 g
|Vitamin A
|65 µg
|500 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg
|13 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.4 mg
|11 mg
|Vitamin K
|4.3 µg
|33 µg
|Vitamin C
|9.8 mg
|75 mg
|Thiamin
|0.06 mg
|0.4 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.06 mg
|0.5 mg
|Niacin
|0.46 mg
|3.5 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.03 mg
|0.25 mg
|Folate
|22.2 µg
|170 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.16 µg
|1.2 µg
|Biotin
|1.5 µg
|11.3 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.3 mg
|2.5 mg
|Sodium
|25 mg
|195 mg
|-
|1.1 mmol
|8.5 mmol
|1.8 mmol
|14.2 mmol
|Potassium
|72 mg
|555 mg
|Chloride
|50 mg
|384 mg
|Calcium
|46 mg
|350 mg
|Phosphorus
|27 mg
|205 mg
|Phosphate
|0.9 mmol
|6.6 mmol
|Magnesium
|6.7 mg
|51 mg
|Iron
|0.7 mg
|5.3 mg
|Zinc
|0.7 mg
|5 mg
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|0.4 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|0.12 mg
|Fluoride
|≤ 0.03 mg
|≤ 0.2 mg
|Selenium
|3.9 µg
|30 µg
|Chromium
|≤ 1.3 µg
|≤ 10 µg
|Molybdenum
|≤ 1.8 µg
|≤ 14 µg
|Iodine
|14 µg
|110 µg
|Taurine
|4.2 mg
|32 mg
|Choline
|23 mg
|180 mg
|Inositol
|4.7 mg
|36 mg
|L-Carnitine
|2 mg
|15 mg
|Nucleotides
|2 mg
|15 mg
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)
|46 mg
|350 mg
|Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)†
|17 mg
|130 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|528 mg
|4050mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|-
|†Long Chain Polyunsaturate (LCP)
|-
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. This product must be used under medical supervision. SMA® Anti-Reflux is a special formula intended for the dietary management of bottle-fed babies when significant reflux (regurgitation) is a problem. It is suitable as the sole source of nutrition up to 6 months of age, and in conjunction with solid food up to 12 months of age. If the baby's reflux does not improve within 2 weeks of starting SMA® Anti-Reflux, or if the baby fails to thrive, the family doctor should be consulted. SMA® Anti-Reflux is not suitable for those who are allergic to cows' milk protein, lactose intolerant, or who suffer from galactosaemia or require a galactose free diet. When bottle-feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
