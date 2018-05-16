Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate Cake 6Pack
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge with a white and yellow fondant topping, covered in milk chocolate.
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Fondant Topping (20%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (E171), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yellow Fondant Topping (8%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colours (E171, Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Net Contents
6 x Choc Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (24g)
|% *Per Cake (24g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1740kJ /
|420kJ /
|5%
|8400kJ /
|-
|415kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|4.3g
|6%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|10.1g
|2.4g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|58.2g
|14.1g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|41.1g
|9.9g
|11%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.0g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.10g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
