Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate Cake 6Pack

Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate Cake 6Pack
£ 2.00
£0.33/each

New

Per Cake (24g)
  • Energy420kJ 100kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a white and yellow fondant topping, covered in milk chocolate.

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Fondant Topping (20%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (E171), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yellow Fondant Topping (8%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colours (E171, Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Net Contents

6 x Choc Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (24g)% *Per Cake (24g)Reference Intakes
Energy1740kJ /420kJ /5%8400kJ /
-415kcal100kcal2000kcal
Fat17.8g4.3g6%70g
of which Saturates10.1g2.4g12%20g
Carbohydrate58.2g14.1g5%260g
of which Sugars41.1g9.9g11%90g
Fibre2.6g0.6g--
Protein4.3g1.0g2%50g
Salt0.43g0.10g2%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

