Schwartz One Pan Cajun Chicken & Rice 32G

Product Description
- A mildly spiced seasoning with paprika, allspice and garlic for a full of flavour chicken and rice dish all in one pan.
- Cooks in 30 mins
- 2 of your 5 a day
- Full of flavour
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- No added preservatives, MSG or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 32g
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Paprika (16%), Dried Garlic (10%), Dried Onion, Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Allspice (5%), Cayenne Pepper), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Herbs (Oregano, Thyme), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Just add...
- 450g (1lb) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, sliced
- 75g (3oz) bacon lardons, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 325g (11oz) long grain rice
- 600ml (1 pint) water
- 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- Easy as 1.2..3...
- 1 Fry chicken, bacon and onion, until golden brown. Stir in pepper and rice, cook for a further few mins.
- 2 Stir in sachet contents, add water and tomatoes, and bring to the boil.
- 3 Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 mins, stirring occasionally, or until water is mostly absorbed and rice is cooked.
- Try something different... Top with finely sliced spring onions and lemon wedges to serve. Also great with boneless, skinless chicken thighs or alternatively replace the chicken with King prawns; simply add at the end and cook for 3-4 mins, or until they are cooked through.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1188kJ
|2155kJ
|26%
|-
|383kcal
|515kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|6.7g
|10%
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|2.2g
|11%
|Carbohydrates
|35.7g
|79.8g
|31%
|of which sugars
|12.1g
|8.2g
|9%
|Fibre
|14.5g
|3.7g
|-
|Protein
|11.7g
|37.9g
|76%
|Salt
|16.41g
|1.99g
|33%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
