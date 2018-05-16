Tesco Fire Pit Oaky Smoky Bbq Chicken Drums 900G

- Energy381kJ 91kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 646kJ / 154kcal
Product Description
- Chicken drumsticks in a barbecue style marinade with barbecue style sauce in sachet.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick (88%), Oaky Smoky Sauce in sachet [Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Oak Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Molasses, Honey, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Chicken Fat, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion, Chicken Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Cumin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil], Sugar, Maize Starch, Paprika, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli, Dried Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Smoked Salt, Oregano, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Fennel Seed, Bay, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking until they are clear. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes, remove from oven and pour BBQ sauce over the drumsticks, place back into the oven for a further 5 minutes.
Preparation and Usage
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
900g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken drumstick (59g)
|Energy
|646kJ / 154kcal
|381kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.6g
|13.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..
