Tesco 5 DYO Gingerbread Easter Egg Kit
- Energy716kJ 170kcal9%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars11.4g13%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1837kJ / 437kcal
Product Description
- 5 Egg shaped gingerbread biscuits with a chocolate flavoured icing tube and a sachet of sugar decorations.
- Decorate your own. Packed with a chocolate icing tube and sprinkles for a personalised treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Sweet Potato, Spirulina, Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Lutein, Paprika Extract), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit decorated (39g)
|Energy
|1837kJ / 437kcal
|716kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|69.7g
|27.2g
|Sugars
|29.2g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.4g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
