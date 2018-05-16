Tesco Finest Treasure Egg 300G

- Energy1150kJ 276kcal14%
- Fat17.1g24%
- Saturates9.5g48%
- Sugars23.5g26%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2299kJ / 551kcal
Product Description
- Milk and dark chocolate shell with caramelised fudge and hazelnut decorated with edible lustre.
- SOME TREASURES ARE WORTH SEARCHING FOR. Two decadent half shells of milk and dark Belgian chocolate conceal glorious crunchy caramelised hazelnuts and gold fudge pieces. Introducing our Easter Treasures: a collection of show stopping Easter eggs, for those who appreciate the Finest* things in life
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (39%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate (39%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Hazelnut (5%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Butter (Milk), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain barley and wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Insert. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of an egg (50g)
|Energy
|2299kJ / 551kcal
|1150kJ / 276kcal
|Fat
|34.2g
|17.1g
|Saturates
|18.9g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|52.7g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|47.0g
|23.5g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|6.8g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
