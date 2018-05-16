Tesco Tikka Diced Turkey Breast 324G

- Energy784kJ 186kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ / 149kcal
Product Description
- Fresh diced turkey breast with a tikka marinade.
- From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing. Diced turkey breast in a tikka marinade for a lean meal that's quick to cook.
- Marinated in an Indian inspired spice blend
- Pack size: 324G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (92%), Tikka Marinade (7%) [Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Ginger Purée, Dehydrated Onion, Ground Cumin, Turmeric, Ground Coriander, Cornflour, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Fenugreek, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract)].
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
324g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|628kJ / 149kcal
|784kJ / 186kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|28.8g
|36.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
