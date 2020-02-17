Webbox Wildlife Hedgehog Food 175G

Food Hedgehogs Enjoy!
Good quality and nice to find something the Hedgehog doesn't turn his nose up at!
Wheat, Poultry Meal (16%), Meat and Bone Meal (15.5%), Wheatfeed, Whole Maize, Chicken Fat, Minerals
Unopened, store in cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight. Once open, store in an airtight container.
Made in the UK
175g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|25%
|Crude Fat
|13%
|Crude Fibre
|2%
|Crude Ash
|8%
|Vitamin A
|19,000 IU
|Vitamin D3
|1,900 IU
|Vitamin E
|110mg
|Iron (Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate):
|40mg
|Copper (Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate):
|7mg
|Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate):
|30mg
|Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate):
|100mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous):
|1mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite):
|0.25mg
|Additives
|-
|Nutritional Additives (per Kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
