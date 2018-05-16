Soylent Ready To Drink Meal Cacao Flavour 414Ml
Product Description
- Flavoured drink with high protein content with added vitamins and minerals and sweetener.
- Pack size: 414ML
Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Soya Protein Isolate (Genetically Modified), Maltodextrin, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Isomaltulose, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Canola Oil, Flavourings, Soluble Gluco Fibre, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Cellulose, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Stabilizer: Gellan Gum, Vitamin C, Sweetener: Sucralose, Magnesium Citrate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Ferrous Bisglycinate, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin B6, Sodium Fluoride, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, Vitamin A, Chromium Chloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
After opening, reseal, refrigerate and consume within three days.
Warnings
- Women who are pregnant, nursing or may become pregnant, and children should consult their doctor before consuming Soylent.
Net Contents
414ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|% RI*
|Per serving (414mL)
|% RI*
|Energy
|405 kJ
|5%
|1675 kJ
|20%
|-
|97 kcal
|400 kcal
|Fat
|5 g
|7%
|21 g
|30%
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|3%
|2.1 g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|7.8 g
|3%
|32 g
|12%
|of which sugars
|2.2 g
|2%
|9.3 g
|10%
|Fiber
|0.7 g
|2.9 g
|Protein
|4.8 g
|10%
|20 g
|40%
|Salt
|0.18 g
|3%
|0.75 g
|13%
|Vitamin A
|40 mcg
|5%
|160 mcg
|20%
|Vitamin D
|0.25 mcg
|5%
|1.0 mcg
|20%
|Vitamin E
|0.60 mg
|5%
|2.4 mg
|20%
|Vitamin K
|3.75 mcg
|5%
|15 mcg
|20%
|Vitamin C
|4.0 mg
|5%
|16 mg
|20%
|Vitamin B1
|0.055 mg
|5%
|0.22 mg
|20%
|Vitamin B2
|0.07 mg
|5%
|0.28 mg
|20%
|Niacin
|0.8 mg
|5%
|3.2 mg
|20%
|Vitamin B6
|0.07 mg
|5%
|0.28 mg
|20%
|Folic Acid
|10 mcg
|5%
|40 mcg
|20%
|Vitamin B12
|0.125 mcg
|5%
|0.50 mcg
|20%
|Biotin
|2.5 mcg
|5%
|10 mcg
|20%
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.30 mg
|5%
|1.2 mg
|20%
|Potassium
|100 mg
|5%
|400 mg
|20%
|Chloride
|40 mg
|5%
|160 mg
|20%
|Calcium
|40 mg
|5%
|160 mg
|20%
|Magnesium
|18.75 mg
|5%
|75 mg
|20%
|Iron
|0.70 mg
|5%
|2.8 mg
|20%
|Zinc
|0.50 mg
|5%
|2.0 mg
|20%
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|5%
|0.20 mg
|20%
|Manganese
|0.10 mg
|5%
|0.40 mg
|20%
|Fluoride
|0.175 mg
|5%
|0.70 mg
|20%
|Selenium
|2.75 mcg
|5%
|11 mcg
|20%
|Chromium
|2 mcg
|5%
|8 mcg
|20%
|Molybdenum
|2.5 mcg
|5%
|10 mcg
|20%
|Iodine
|7.5 mcg
|5%
|30 mcg
|20%
|Vitamins + Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
