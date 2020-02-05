By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Maple Cured Streaky Unsmoked Bacon 240G

Tesco Finest Maple Cured Streaky Unsmoked Bacon 240G
£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

2 rashers
  • Energy280kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked, maple cured streaky bacon with added water.
  • Our Tesco Finest maple cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty, succulent pork cured with a sweet maple syrup.
  • Cured with maple syrup for a subtly sweet flavour Our Tesco Finest maple cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty, succulent pork cured with a sweet maple syrup.
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Maple Syrup, Flavouring, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning half way through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 4-5 minutes, turning half way through cooking. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rashers (30g)
Energy933kJ / 225kcal280kJ / 67kcal
Fat17.9g5.4g
Saturates5.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.4g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein14.7g4.4g
Salt2.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

