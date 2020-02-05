Tesco Finest Maple Cured Streaky Unsmoked Bacon 240G
- Energy280kJ 67kcal3%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked, maple cured streaky bacon with added water.
- Our Tesco Finest maple cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty, succulent pork cured with a sweet maple syrup.
- Cured with maple syrup for a subtly sweet flavour Our Tesco Finest maple cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty, succulent pork cured with a sweet maple syrup.
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Maple Syrup, Flavouring, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning half way through cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 4-5 minutes, turning half way through cooking. Drain well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rashers (30g)
|Energy
|933kJ / 225kcal
|280kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|14.7g
|4.4g
|Salt
|2.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
