Strongbow Dark Fruit 0.5% 330Ml Single Bottle
Product Description
- Ultra Low Alcohol Cider
- Thirst quenching ultra low alcohol apple cider with blackcurrant and blackberry juices and flavours, for unlimited cut through refreshment
- No artificial flavours, sweeteners or colours
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Alcohol Units
0.165
ABV
0.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
Return to
- HP Bulmer Limited,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
- ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com
- For more information visit strongbow.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|94kJ/22kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|Of which Saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|Of which Sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
