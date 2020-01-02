By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strongbow Dark Fruit 0.5% 330Ml Single Bottle

Strongbow Dark Fruit 0.5% 330Ml Single Bottle
£ 1.10
£3.34/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ultra Low Alcohol Cider
  • Thirst quenching ultra low alcohol apple cider with blackcurrant and blackberry juices and flavours, for unlimited cut through refreshment
  • No artificial flavours, sweeteners or colours
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate: Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Units

0.165

ABV

0.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com
  • For more information visit strongbow.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 94kJ/22kcal
Fat 0.0g
Of which Saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 4.6g
Of which Sugars 4.5g
Protein 0.0g
Salt <0.01g

