Product Description
- BUXTON STILL MINERAL WATER 6X75CL
- For verification, www.buxtonwater.co.uk/faqs/product-information
- Buxton Mineral Water journeys over 5,000 years until it is forced up through a mile of British rock and bottled at an untouched, artesian source.
- Source: St. Ann's Spring.
- Together we can make a difference if you help us give our bottles a new life
- Get hydrated, recycle it!, transformed into recycled PET plastic, new Buxton bottle made from recycled PET plastic
- I am made from 100% recycled plastic and am 100% recyclable*
- *Bottles and caps are 100% recyclable. Bottles are made from 100% recycled PET plastic, excluding caps and labels.
- 100% recycled & recyclable*
- Please recycle me
- *Find out more on our website www.buxtonwater.co.uk
- Film - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- ®Reg. Trademark used in agreement with the Trademark Owner.
- No. 1 British natural mineral water
- British & pure
- Pack size: 4500ML
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals.Best Before End: See Bottle
Produce of
Bottled in England
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled, consume within 3 days of opening.
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us free 0800 00 00 30 UK only Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
- www.nestle.co.uk
- www.buxtonwater.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Typical Analysis mg/l
|Calcium
|55
|Magnesium
|19
|Potassium
|1
|Sodium
|24
|Bicarbonate
|248
|Chloride
|37
|Sulphate
|13
|Nitrate
|<0.1
|Dry Residue at 180°C
|284
|pH at source
|7.4
