Billington's Dark & Rich Honey For Baking 250G

Product Description
- Honey.
- This honey has been specially selected for its baking properties. The rich & fruity flavour brings a depth to your bakes, whilst the intrinsic qualities of this honey leaves them deliciously moist. It's particularly good in cakes.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature. Honey may naturally crystallise.Best Before End: See cap.
Produce of
Produce of Mexico. Packed in the UK
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1386kJ/326kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|81g
|of which sugars
|81g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0g
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
