By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Max Variety Pack Ridged Potato Crisps 6 X 27G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Walkers Max Variety Pack Ridged Potato Crisps 6 X 27G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • 2 x Punchy Paprika Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps 2 x Sizzling Flame Grilled Steak Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps 2 x Fiercely Flamin' Hot Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • - Delicious Walkers Max variety multipack crisps
  • - Includes 2 x Punchy Paprika, 2 x Sizzling Flame Grilled Steak and 2 x Fiercely Flamin' Hot crisps
  • - Snack on Walkers Max crisps throughout the day or enjoy with lunch
  • - Each multipack contains 6 x 27g individual bags
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Discover the mouth-watering flavours and full-on crunch of Walkers Max potato crisps. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Enjoy the classic ridged flavour of the Walkers Max range, or dial up the taste factor with Walkers Max Strong, which include even bolder, hot and spicy flavours designed to pair perfectly with a soft drink or your favourite beer. Still not enough? Walkers Max Double Crunch are here to double the crunch and double the flavour. Take it to the Max.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Pack size: 162g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help at: www.walkers.co.uk
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274 777
  • ROI: 1800 509 408

Net Contents

6 x 27g ℮

    • 2 x Punchy Paprika
    • 2 x Sizzling Flame Grilled Steak
    • 2 x Fiercely Flamin' Hot

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Fiercely Flamin' Hot Seasoning, Fiercely Flamin' Hot Seasoning contains: Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Onion Powder, Paprika, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Herb (Laurel), Colour (Paprika Extract)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 27g PackPer 100g
    Energy 597kJ2210kJ
    -143kcal(7%*)530kcal
    Fat 8.9g(13%*)32.8g
    of which Saturates 0.8g(4%*)2.9g
    Carbohydrate 13.7g50.8g
    of which Sugars 0.6g(1%*)2.4g
    Fibre 0.8g3.0g
    Protein 1.8g6.5g
    Salt 0.39g(7%*)1.45g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 2 x Punchy Paprika
    • 2 x Sizzling Flame Grilled Steak
    • 2 x Fiercely Flamin' Hot

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sizzling Flame Grilled Steak Seasoning, Sizzling Flame Grilled Steak Seasoning contains: Dried Milk Whey, Salt, Butter Extract (from Milk), Sugar, Dried Onion, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 27g PackPer 100g
    Energy 600kJ2224kJ
    -144kcal(7%*)533kcal
    Fat 8.9g(13%*)32.8g
    of which Saturates 0.7g(4%*)2.7g
    Carbohydrate 13.9g51.6g
    of which Sugars 1.0g(1%*)3.7g
    Fibre 0.8g2.8g
    Protein 1.8g6.5g
    Salt 0.32g(5%*)1.20g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
  • Each inner pack contains:
    • Energy597kJ 143kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.8g
      13%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.0g
      1%
    • Salt0.44g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ

    • 2 x Punchy Paprika
    • 2 x Sizzling Flame Grilled Steak
    • 2 x Fiercely Flamin' Hot

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Punchy Paprika Seasoning, Punchy Paprika Seasoning contains: Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Paprika, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Wheat Rusk, Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 27g PackPer 100g
    Energy 597kJ2212kJ
    -143kcal(7%*)530kcal
    Fat 8.8g(13%*)32.6g
    of which Saturates 0.7g(4%*)2.7g
    Carbohydrate 13.8g51.2g
    of which Sugars 1.0g(1%*)3.7g
    Fibre 0.8g3.1g
    Protein 1.8g6.5g
    Salt 0.44g(7%*)1.63g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here