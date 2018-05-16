By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Billington's Light & Mild Honey For Baking 250G

Billington's Light & Mild Honey For Baking 250G
£ 2.99
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Honey.
  • For more recipe inspiration, visit BakingMad.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • This honey has been specially selected for its baking properties. Having a complex but mild flavour and intrinsic qualities that leave your bakes deliciously moist; it's particularly good for gooey traybakes.
  • Widely Recycled
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Honey may naturally crystallise.Best Before End: See cap.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina. Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Name and address

  • Billington's,
  • Block B,
  • Western House,
  • Peterborough Business Park,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,

Return to

  • Please get in touch:
  • Customer Services,
  • Billington's,
  • Block B,
  • Western House,
  • Peterborough Business Park,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.
  • www.billingtons.co.uk

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ/kcal1386kJ/326kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate 81g
of which sugars81g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0g

Safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

