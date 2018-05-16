Deli Kitchen 4 Sliced Focaccia 360G

- Energy1034kJ 245kcal12%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt0.74g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- 4 Sliced Flatbreads
- For more hints & tips on tasty recipes please visit www.mydelikitchen.co.uk or take a look at our Instagram @mydelikitchen
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Easy to fill
- Can be eaten hot or cold
- Soft & pre-sliced
- Made with extra virgin olive oil (6%)
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6.0%), Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.Freeze me! Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Consume within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. For Best Before: See back of pack
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Signature Flatbreads (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 4554,
- Dunstable,
- LU6 9TH.
Return to
- Signature Flatbreads (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 4554,
- Dunstable,
- LU6 9TH.
- Get in touch:
- email hello@deli-kitchen.co.uk
- website www.mydelikitchen.co.uk
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Bread (90g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy kJ
|1149
|1034
|-
|8400
|Energy Kcal
|272
|245
|12
|2000
|Fat
|5.5g
|4.9g
|7
|70
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|4
|20
|Carbohydrate
|44.1g
|39.7g
|-
|-
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|3.2g
|4
|90
|Fibre
|3.3g
|3.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|10.0g
|9.0g
|-
|-
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.74g
|12
|6
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000Kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020