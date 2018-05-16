By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deli Kitchen 4 Sliced Focaccia 360G
£ 1.35
£0.38/100g
Each Bread (90g) contains
  • Energy1034kJ 245kcal
    12%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.74g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Flatbreads
  • For more hints & tips on tasty recipes please visit www.mydelikitchen.co.uk or take a look at our Instagram @mydelikitchen
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Easy to fill
  • Can be eaten hot or cold
  • Soft & pre-sliced
  • Made with extra virgin olive oil (6%)
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (6.0%), Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.Freeze me! Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Consume within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. For Best Before: See back of pack

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Signature Flatbreads (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 4554,
  • Dunstable,
  • LU6 9TH.

Return to

  • Signature Flatbreads (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 4554,
  • Dunstable,
  • LU6 9TH.
  • Get in touch:
  • email hello@deli-kitchen.co.uk
  • website www.mydelikitchen.co.uk

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper Bread (90g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy kJ11491034-8400
Energy Kcal272245122000
Fat 5.5g4.9g770
of which saturates 0.9g0.8g420
Carbohydrate 44.1g39.7g--
of which sugars 3.6g3.2g490
Fibre 3.3g3.0g--
Protein 10.0g9.0g--
Salt 0.83g0.74g126
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000Kcal)----
This pack contains 4 servings----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

