Bic 1 Disposable Sensitive Razor 20 Pack

Bic 1 Disposable Sensitive Razor 20 Pack

3.2(6)
£2.20

£0.11/each

BIC 1 DISPOSABLE SENSITIVE RAZOR 20 PACK
Simple and practical, the BIC 1 Sensitive non-refillable single-blade razor is a good choice for men who want a reliable simple shave. One stainless steel blade makes for easy rinsing to keep the blade clean. The lightweight grooved handle is easy to use for an uncomplicated shaving routine.
Simply a classic: this one-piece razor for men has a top quality stainless steel single bladePractical: engineered with a single blade, this shaver is easy to cleanThis fixed head 1-blade razor is a good choice for men looking for a simple shaving experience at a dependable price.Simple shaving: the legendary grooved orange handle is easy to use and to handleClassic: this razor for men is one of the original non-refillable razors first introduced by BIC; still as trusted and dependable as ever

