Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs 80G

Product Description
- Egg-shaped milk chocolates flavoured with orange oil with a crispy coloured sugar shell.
- Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
- Made with real orange oil
- Mini eggs with a crispy shell
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Rice Starch, Colours (Carotenes, Carmines), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Natural Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, In the Chocolate part: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approximately 3 portions per bag
Name and address
- Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- Consumer careline
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
- www.terryschocolate.com
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)
|%* / Per 6 mini eggs (22.8g)
|Energy
|2152 kJ
|491 kJ
|-
|514 kcal
|117 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|26 g
|5.8 g
|8 %
|of which saturates
|16 g
|3.6 g
|18 %
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|62 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|0.2 g
|Protein
|6.6 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.39 g
|0.09 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
