By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Egg-shaped milk chocolates flavoured with orange oil with a crispy coloured sugar shell.
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
  • Made with real orange oil
  • Mini eggs with a crispy shell
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Rice Starch, Colours (Carotenes, Carmines), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Natural Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, In the Chocolate part: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • Consumer careline
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)%* / Per 6 mini eggs (22.8g)
Energy 2152 kJ491 kJ
-514 kcal117 kcal6 %
Fat 26 g5.8 g8 %
of which saturates 16 g3.6 g18 %
Carbohydrate 64 g15 g6 %
of which sugars 62 g14 g16 %
Fibre 1.0 g0.2 g
Protein 6.6 g1.5 g3 %
Salt 0.39 g0.09 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Approximately 3 portions per bag---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G

£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

New

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Milkybar White Chocolate Mini Eggs Pouch 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs 96G

£ 1.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here