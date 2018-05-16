Nuby Boogie Lights Toddler Cup With Straw

Product Description
- Toddler Cup Flip-It
- Stand out in the crowd with my fun flashing Boogie Lights. Pressure sensitive LED's light up when you tap me or set me down on the table. With my SoftFlex™ silicone straw and insulated double wall to keep drinks cooler
- I'm so flash!
- UK's No. 1 Silicone Spout Cup Brand*
- *IRI data week ending 30 Dec 2017
- Dentist Approved**
- **Approved by paediatric dentist Dr. Grace Yum
Information
Warnings
- Bade NOT suitable for dishwasher or microwave.
- Batteries cannot be replaced.
Safety information
