Tesco Plant Chef 4 Nut Cutlets 350G

- Energy766kJ 184kcal9%
- Fat10.7g15%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 935kJ
Product Description
- 4 Peanut, hazelnut and almond mixed with vegetables, seasoning and breadcrumbs.
- The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crown-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- D. Sarno
- Widely Recycled
- © Tesco 2020. SC212327
- 100% plant based
- Blended with vegetables & a pinch of seasoning
- Cook from frozen 24 mins
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mixed Nuts (15%) [Peanut, Hazelnut, Almonds], Onion, Sunflower Oil, Parsnip (4.5%), Spinach (3.5%), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally. 16-18 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 22-24 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat, turning occasionally. 8-10 mins
Drain well before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When oven cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When oven cooked according to instructions One nut cutlet (82g**)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|935kJ
|766kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|225kcal
|184kcal
|9%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|10.7g
|15%
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|1.1g
|6%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|14.1g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|6.7g
|7%
|90g
|Fibre
|9.1g
|7.5g
|Protein
|5.2g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|7%
|6g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**When oven cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 328g
|-
|-
|-
|-
