Schwartz One Pan Mexican Chilli Chicken & Rice 30G

- A delicious seasoning with cumin, jalapeno and coriander leaf for creating a vibrant Mexican style rice dish.
- Cooks in 30 mins
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- 3 of your 5 a day
- Full flavour
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives, MSG
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 30G
Spices (Dried Onion, Cumin (13%), Dried Garlic, Coriander Seed, Paprika, Chilli Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Jalapeno Pepper (2%)), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Coriander Leaves (2%), Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the UK
- Just add:
- 1 tbs oil
- 450g (1 lb) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 275g (10oz) long grain rice
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 600ml (1 pint) water
- 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- 400g tin kidney beans, drained
- 100g (4oz) sweetcorn
- Easy as 1,2,3...
- 1 Heat oil, fry chicken and onion, until golden brown. Stir in pepper and rice, cook for a further few mins.
- 2 Stir in sachet contents, add water, tomatoes, kidney beans and sweetcorn, and bring to the boil.
- 3 Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 mins, stirring occasionally, or until water is mostly absorbed and rice is cooked.
- Try something different... Top with guacamole, soured cream and lime wedges to serve. Try replacing the chicken with King prawns; simply add at the end and cook for 3-4 mins, or until they are cooked through.
4 Servings
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1226kJ
|2162kJ
|-
|293kcal
|516kcal
|26%
|Fat
|9.1g
|6.6g
|9%
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrates
|29.7g
|79.3g
|31%
|of which sugars
|4.3g
|9.1g
|10%
|Fibre
|18.5g
|4.7g
|-
|Protein
|13.9g
|39.2g
|78%
|Salt
|16.46g
|1.42g
|24%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
